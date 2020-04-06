



Those on the front lines of this pandemic are going above and beyond to keep us safe and healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic. That’s exactly what’s inspiring so many to support our heroes in different ways.

On Monday, local businesses team up for HEROAID and fed 500 first responders for free. The event was held in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, which turned into a mini drive-thru for police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

The seafood spot teamed up with Chaps Pit Beef, George’s Mixes, Hoop Tea, Essentia water and Tito’s to put together meal/drink bags for each person. WJZ was the media sponsor of the event.

First responders from all across the Baltimore area showed up to receive their meals. The Foxtrot helicopter for Baltimore City Police flew by and gave their thanks for the businesses’ support over its loudspeaker. Many posted photos on social media afterward to show their appreciation.

While plenty of small businesses are feeling the effects of the pandemic, they are still making it a priority to give back.

Two weeks ago, Jimmy’s fed over $5,000 worth of meals to hospital workers, allowing nurses and doctors to receive a free lunch or dinner. They did something similar for employees in the bar and restaurant industry. This weekend, they’re teaming up with the Ravens for another event specially designed to feed local nurses and doctors.

“Although the restaurant industry has been rocked by this crisis, we must never stop being men for others. It’s something we were taught at Loyola Blakefield when we were younger. Tough times don’t last, tough people do” said Jimmy’s Famous Seafood co-owner John Minadakis.

“I’m thrilled to be here and give back. At a time like this, when the world is as crazy as it’s ever been, it’s the least we can do to show them how much we appreciate what they do,” Bob Creager, the owner of Chaps Pit Beef, said.

