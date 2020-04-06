CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 4K COVID-19 Cases, 91 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Moon, pink moon, Super Moon, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland will see its second super moon of 2020 in the sky Tuesday night.

This one is called the pink moon because of the pink flowers that bloom this time of year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Officials say the best time to check it out will be Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Sadly, it may not be great weather to see the moon; some rain and clouds are expected to move through the area especially Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

Last month, a super “worm moon” appeared in the sky over Maryland.

Comments

Leave a Reply