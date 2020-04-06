BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland will see its second super moon of 2020 in the sky Tuesday night.
This one is called the pink moon because of the pink flowers that bloom this time of year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
If you are looking for something fun and educational to do without leaving your house, head out into your yard, balcony, or just gaze out your windows tomorrow night to view the biggest and brightest #supermoon of the year! 🌕⤵ #ProtectTheNight #PinkSupermoon pic.twitter.com/eHxS65uepL
— PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) April 6, 2020
Officials say the best time to check it out will be Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
Sadly, it may not be great weather to see the moon; some rain and clouds are expected to move through the area especially Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.
Last month, a super “worm moon” appeared in the sky over Maryland.