GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Police are looking for a suspect who cut into the roof of a Maryland pharmacy to steal more than 3,000 Oxycontin pills.
According to police, the male suspect pictured below cut a hole in the roof of the Soleil Pharmacy on Landmark Drive in Glen Burnie.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) April 6, 2020
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Eastern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.