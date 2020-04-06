LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 49-year-old Severn woman was charged with assault last week after she claimed she infected a woman with coronavirus after she was denied a refund for a tow.
According to Anne Arundel County police, Jackie Lynn Bartel was allegedly upset after her vehicle was towed from Parkway Village Mobile Homes at 1 Ellen Street in Laurel.
Officers were called the mobile home complex around 1:45 p.m. on April 1 after a staff member told police they were allegedly assaulted by Bartel. The staff member told police Bartel came into the leasing office and confronted her after her car was towed. She allegedly demanded reimbursement. When that was denied, Bartel allegedly grabbed the woman by the arms and told her she was positive for coronavirus and now the victim would have it.
Bartel then allegedly fled the area.
Investigators later identified her and charged her on April 3 with second-degree assault, violation on MEMA order, willfully violation of MEMA order, failure to comply with a health emergency and exposure by an infected individual.