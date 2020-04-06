CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 4K COVID-19 Cases, 91 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man who they say stole a “large amount” of oxycodone from a north Baltimore pharmacy Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the Ultra Care Pharmacy in the 4400 block of Falls Road. Police said an unknown man showed a gun and stole the drugs.

He fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Jetta. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie with colorful writing and a yellow stripe, blue jeans and sneakers and a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-366-6341.

