BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are 11 juvenile penguins who were recently hatched at the Maryland Zoo who just made their official debut to the African penguin habitat!
All of them are named after spices, and are now living in the nearly 100 bird colony. The penguins hatched between October 2019 and January 2020 and were being raised behind the scenes by the animal care team.
Their names are: Sage, Fennel, Dill, Za’atar, Bay, Parsley, Ginger, Loomi, Woodruff, Coriander and Sesame.
Chicks are named each year with a different theme, and this year, the Penguin Coast team selected spices as the naming theme.
The Zoo partnered with Maryland-based McCormick & Company for the naming contest, name announcement and sustainable seafood recipes to help support penguin conservation.
Though the Zoo is closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, they will be doing “ZOO TO YOU” videos, posted daily at 11 a.m. on the Zoo’s Facebook page, and will give links to live animal cams so families can still check in on the animals.