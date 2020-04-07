Comments (2)
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police arrested two armed teens in an alleged carjacking at a Parkville Royal Farms Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to the store in the 2700 block of Taylor Avenue around 3:28 p.m. for a reported carjacking. There they learned two armed suspects allegedly robbed a man as he was getting into his car outside the Royal Farms.
They then stole the man’s car.
Members of the county’s auto theft task force and police aviation team located the victim’s car in Baltimore city.
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking and various other charges.
They were both released to their guardians.
