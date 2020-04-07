CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 100 Deaths, 4,300 Cases Of COVID-19 Reported
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are trying to identify a man they say sexually solicited a minor earlier this year.

Police said the man met with the minor on February 6 after meeting on a dating app.

Officials did not say where the meeting happened or provide details about the meeting itself.

A security camera on a home captured a photo of the man, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

