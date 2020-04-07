Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are trying to identify a man they say sexually solicited a minor earlier this year.
Police said the man met with the minor on February 6 after meeting on a dating app.
Officials did not say where the meeting happened or provide details about the meeting itself.
A security camera on a home captured a photo of the man, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.