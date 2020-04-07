



Baltimore Police released video Tuesday from a fatal officer-involved shooting on March 30. That video showed the suspect was armed and firing a gun when officers arrived on scene.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said three officers were involved in the shooting that happened around 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Chester Street.

According to police, officers were working in the area when they hear shots fired and when they arrived at the scene they saw a man with a gun firing at someone else.

Suspect In Police-Involved Shooting In East Baltimore Dies

The officers engaged with the suspect, initially giving him commands to drop his weapon, before firing their weapons and striking him. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment but later died.

“We believe before officers arrived there was an altercation near the alleyway of the 1800 block of N. Chester Street,” police officials said,” where a victim was struck in the leg.”

That person stayed on the scene and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police released both CCTV video and video from police patrol cars and body-worn cameras.

In the video, you can see the victim laying on the ground in the street when officers arrive. They have their weapons drawn and you can hear gunfire as the officers begin to tell the suspect to drop his gun. The suspect can be seen with a gun in his right hand as he turns toward the officers.

“Get on the ground! Get on the ground!” the officers can be heard yelling.

The officers fired on the suspect and then grabbed his gun.

The victim, who lived with the suspect, said he was shot by someone who ran down the alley. Police did look in the alley for a suspect but did not find anyone.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Harrison said the police department will continue to be vigilant on crime, while helping city residents comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order.

“So what you have witnessed is evidence that even amidst a pandemic, the culture of violence is still very pervasive,” Harrison added. “And people are still trying to solve their conflicts with gun violence, even amidst a stay home order, a viral pandemic.”

He said even during this pandemic, officers are being proactive and running toward danger so that police can remove violent offenders from the street.