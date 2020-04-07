Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dog found lying outside a vacant home in west Baltimore Monday is fighting for her life after BARCS officials said she was hypothermic and weighed less than half of what she should.
According to BARCS, animal control officers were called to the home in Penn-North on Monday morning. The dog, who has since been named Sophie, was so weak she couldn’t walk or lift her head. Her bones were exposed and it was clear she hadn’t eaten in a long time, officials said.
Sophie was also suffering from hypothermia because she was so underweight, BARCS said. A dog of her size should weigh between 40 and 50 pounds, but Sophie weighed just 17.
She was brought to BARCS but has since been moved to an emergency room.
BARCS is raising money to help care for Sophie through its Franky Fund; to learn more, click here.