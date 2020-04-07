Comments
POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — Two students at Bullis School in Potomac are 3D printing plastic face masks and donating them to hospitals first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ethan Till and Tyler Kuehl are currently printing the masks with the help of the Bullis BITlab coordinator, Matt Zigler.
Till and Kuehl are lacrosse players at the school and are calling on others in their position to follow suit.
