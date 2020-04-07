BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. has long avoided being on social media. That’s why it was a surprise Tuesday morning to see the Hall of Famer pop up on Twitter with a new tweet.
In the video, Ripken Jr. said that now is the right time for him to join social media in order to attempt to help make an impact on the lives of those struggling with food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ripken Jr. announced that his foundation, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, would be starting a new campaign called “Strike Out Hunger” in partnership with the non-profit Feeding America.
I’ve joined Twitter to help the @CalRipkenSrFdn and our partners launch #StrikeOutHunger2020 with @FeedingAmerica to lend a helping hand during this challenging time. To make a real difference, it takes a team. Join us by donating here: https://t.co/wKDyZEac4J #FirstTweet pic.twitter.com/CGGviyARUU
— Cal Ripken, Jr. (@CalRipkenJr) April 7, 2020
“All of us are being impacted by the current crisis, but some are being impacted more than others. For years, our foundation, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, has helped kids throughout the country through our after school programs and the building of parks to provide safe places for them to play and learn,” said Ripken Jr. “We have decided to temporarily shift the focus of our foundation to address the more pressing needs of the families we impact who are struggling with food insecurity.”
In the video, Ripken Jr. states that the foundation will be contributing the initial $100,000 to Feeding America as part of the campaign and asks fans to help contribute as well by visiting the foundation’s website. In addition to the foundation’s initial contribution, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and the Kevin Harvick Foundation are joining to give another $100,000 to the effort.