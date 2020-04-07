



Giant announced Tuesday two new social distancing policies being put into effect across all of its stores in an effort to keep customers and employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes after a store associated in Largo died as a result of the coronavirus, and another in Dundalk tested positive.

Leilani Jordan is one of the most recent victims to die as a result of the coronavirus in Maryland. The 27-year-old worked at the Giant in Largo and, in late March, tested positive for the virus.

She later died.

Her mother recounts the day it happened.

“When she got out of the car, she fell. She collapsed in the parking lot, When they got her, she had a 104-degree fever. They put her in isolation. She called me and said, ‘Mommy, I can barely breathe,'” Zenobia Shepherd, Leilani’s mom, said.

The store said they are following health guidelines to help keep other associates safe, and the Largo store underwent additional cleaning and disinfecting measures.

Giant is implementing one-way aisle traffic across all stores to support social distancing and improve the flow of customer traffic.

Arrow markers on the floor will designate traffic direction throughout the aisles and associates will be available to point customers in the correct directions.

Signage will also be available in store to remind customers to observe six feet of distance from others.

Giant is also implementing a customer count limit in its stores. Occupancy will be limited to 20% of each specific store’s overall capacity taking into consideration shelving and display fixtures.

To manage customer occupancy limits, an associate will be stationed at the front entrance tracking shopper flow.

Signage will be placed at front entrances communicating the updated occupancy limits.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.