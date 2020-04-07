BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Giant announced Tuesday two new social distancing policies being put into effect across all of its stores in an effort to keep customers and employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Giant is implementing one-way aisle traffic across all stores to support social distancing and improve the flow of customer traffic.
Arrow markers on the floor will designate traffic direction throughout the aisles and associates will be available to point customers in the correct directions.
Signage will also be available in store to remind customers to observe six feet of distance from others.
Giant is also implementing a customer count limit in its stores. Occupancy will be limited to 20% of each specific store’s overall capacity taking into consideration shelving and display fixtures.
To manage customer occupancy limits, an associate will be stationed at the front entrance tracking shopper flow.
Signage will be placed at front entrances communicating the updated occupancy limits.
