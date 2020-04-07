BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beginning this week, the state will publish everything available to them on racial and ethnic breakdowns on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Larry Hogan directed the Maryland Department of Health to immediately take all actions necessary in order to provide further demographic breakdowns on race, of all Maryland case data including testing, hospitalizations and mortality rates.
He also directed them to publish everything that is available to the state, with respect to racial and ethnic demographic breakdowns on cases, with instructions to update as new data becomes available.
Gov. Hogan warned that the state may see some significant gaps in the data that’s available, due to much of the testing being done through private labs.
He said 90 percent of testing is done by doctors and hospitals who are sending their tests to these private labs sometimes out of state.
Del. Nick Mosby and other state legislators had called the governor to do this earlier this week, backed up by Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott in a press conference Tuesday morning.
