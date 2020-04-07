



The season might have been cut short for one local team, but they decided to put their downtime to good use by feeding hospital staff working round the clock to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Players, trainers and coaches from the Baltimore Blast, along with General Manager and Vice President Gianni Tumminello, picked up dozens of pies from Frank’s Pizza and Pasta, and brought them to Johns Hopkins campuses, the University of Maryland Medical Center, MedStar locations and Carroll Hospice.

“The most important thing is we want to say thank you to first responders doctors and nurses. We’re Italian, so the only way we can say thank you is by giving them food. They don’t have to cook a meal, they can sit down, relax and eat,” Gerry Buontempo, Co-Owner of Frank’s, said.

The Blast were in the height of their season and excited for the playoffs when their shot at the championship was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goal keeper William Vanzela said at the end of the day, this is more important than any sport.

“This is just a game and you have to think about what is bigger in life, the healthiness of people, and you don’t want to expose our fans going to games or nothing like that. So it was a great move and sad to end, but we will pick up next year,” Vanzela said.

As he loaded pies into his car, bound for Carroll County, Vanzela said “show some appreciation for people putting their lives on the line for us, and I think it’s a good thing to give back to the community.”

Right now, Frank’s is continuing its mission to give back. Monday’s, they are offering a free pizza to a first responder, hospital or agency of your choice if you buy a T-shirt.

