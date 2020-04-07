



Baltimore officials Tuesday shared more details of a coronavirus-related call center that will replace 211 in some cases.

The call center, which is the result of a public-private partnership announced last week, will be staffed by health care professionals. Calls from the city’s 211 line will be transferred to the call center, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“We cannot stress this enough, avoiding hospitals and healthcare facilities when possible can save lives,” the mayor said.

As of Tuesday, officials report 459 COVID-19 cases in the city, including 211 hospitalizations. Nine people in the city have died due to the virus.

City leaders also gave updates on programs aimed at helping those in nursing homes, the homeless and other vulnerable groups.

The “strike teams” Gov. Larry Hogan announced earlier in the day made up of the Maryland National Guard and health workers to provide supplies and triage care to nursing homes and residential facilities will help facilities in Baltimore, health commissioner Dr. Letita Dzirasa said.

Beginning this week, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services is moving around 150 vulnerable but healthy people from three large facilities to hotels in order to make social distancing possible. People staying at the Monument Street facility will be moved to a larger facility, officials said.

Additionally, the city’s drive-through test site at Pimlico is ready to go once it gets its test kits, Young said.

Dzirasa added she believes it will be up and running by the end of the week.

Despite some additional requests from the city council, Young said the city has to be “reasonable, not political,” with its response efforts, citing the city’s already drained budget.

Officials said the rainy day fund will be used for core city services, adding they are looking for other sources of funding for additional programs. The city is looking at a $42 million deficit for the current fiscal year.

