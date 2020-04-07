



Despite many local businesses taking a hit these past weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are finding ways to give back, and some are even giving us a reason to laugh.

Route One Apparel is printing shirts with sayings like “Warsh Your Hands” and “Stay at Home, Hon” which features the Natty Boh logo wearing a face mask.

Ali Von Paris is the owner of Route One Apparel.

She said when you buy a shirt, you’re money goes a long way and helps them keep their warehouse staff, design team, as well as giving business to local print shops.

“We’re using all local printers as well,” Paris said. “Hoping to keep them in business during these times.”

On top of that, a percentage of the proceeds will go to the Maryland Food Bank and BARCs.

“We couldn’t just profit off of this, obviously we wanted to give back,” Paris said. “So each of the designs, like [Warsh Your Hands], we’re donating proceeds back to local charities.”

She’s allowing local businesses without a website to list their products on her website. Just last week, she offered up free fanny packs to healthcare providers.

“I was like, I have 2,000 plus Maryland flag fanny packs,” Paris said. “They’re better served out in the community than sitting in a warehouse.”

They were gone in just three days.

“Not everything is about making sales or making products, it’s about bringing joy to people,” Paris said.

