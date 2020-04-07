ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb is joining Maryland’s coronavirus response team.
Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed the news via Twitter Tuesday.
“Thrilled to have [Scott Gottlieb] join our coronavirus response team alongside some of the top public health experts in the country,” Hogan tweeted. “Dr. Gottlieb is widely respected on both side of the aisle, and his expertise will be invaluable to Maryland’s COVID-19 response.”
Gottlieb also tweeted the news Tuesday:
“Honored to be working with Gov. Larry Hogan and his dedicated team as they lead Maryland through these challenging times,” he tweeted. “As a former resident of the state, I know the strength of its people and it’s public health infrastructure to set a national standard in this effort.”
Gottlieb announced his resignation as the FDA commissioner on March 5, 2019 saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.
He spent time in Baltimore working as a healthcare analyst at the investment bank Alex. Brown & Sons after he graduated from college.