BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two waves of rain will move through Maryland Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing with them the chance for severe weather.
According to the National Weather Service, the first wave could bring isolated severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, primarily near and south of the Potomac River. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds.
The second wave will move through overnight and could bring storms across Maryland.
For the overnight hours, all of Maryland is under a slight risk for severe weather.
There’s also a chance for severe storms across the southern part of the state on Wednesday.
