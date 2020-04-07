CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 100 Deaths, 4,300 Cases Of COVID-19 Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The founder of Black Enterprise and Morgan State University graduate Earl G. Graves passed away Monday, April 6. He was 85.

Black Enterprise tweeted the information early Tuesday morning.

“We will evermore celebrate his life and legacy, in this, our 50th Anniversary Year, and beyond,” they tweeted.

They did not share details on what caused his death.

