Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The founder of Black Enterprise and Morgan State University graduate Earl G. Graves passed away Monday, April 6. He was 85.
Black Enterprise tweeted the information early Tuesday morning.
“We will evermore celebrate his life and legacy, in this, our 50th Anniversary Year, and beyond,” they tweeted.
It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. earlier this evening, April 6, at the age of 85. We will evermore celebrate his life and legacy, in this, our 50th Anniversary Year, and beyond. pic.twitter.com/N7aall81gb
— Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) April 7, 2020
They did not share details on what caused his death.