Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Seagirt Marine Terminal closed all gates at noon on Tuesday.
They will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Seagirt Marine Terminal has closed all gates through Thursday morning @wjz pic.twitter.com/SgOUEQ1bWo
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 7, 2020
“Ports America Chesapeake will communicate additional updates once they are available. The safety and welfare of our employees remains our number one priority. Thank you for your support and understanding,” Ports America Chesapeake said in a statement.
No further information was immediately available.