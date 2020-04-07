PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Sprouts Farmers Market will be opening a store in Pasadena at 7 a.m. on April 15.
The Pasadena location at 8048 Ritchie Highway will be the fourth location to open in Maryland. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
“Sprouts is closely following CDC and local health authority guidelines related to COVID-19, while regularly providing store team members, who are required to wear masks and gloves, with the latest safety guidance. In addition to regular food safety and cleaning procedures, Sprouts has invested additional labor hours into stores to allow for more frequent cleaning, paying close attention to high-touch areas such as service counters, restrooms, carts and checkout lanes,” the store said in a statement. “Stores are also implementing steps to promote social distancing at registers, where plexiglass barriers are being installed to add protection for team members and customers.”
As a part of the stores’ “zero waste” policy, they will donate unsold and edible groceries to the Maryland Food Bank.
“Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities. Sprouts’ evolving ‘zero waste’ initiatives help minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint,” the store said.