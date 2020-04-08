Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after a 20-year-old was shot in the legs Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of 9th Street for a report of gun discharge, and when they arrived they didn’t find any victims.
But while they were on the scene, officers got a call for a shooting victim who had been taken to an area hospital.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was suffering to gunshot wounds to his legs and is expected to survive.
Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.