(WJZ)- The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts has created the Baltimore Artists Emergency Relief Fund to help individual artists who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund, which is a joint partnership effort of 20 artists and arts organizers, is designed to provide direct assistance to Baltimore-based artists and entrepreneurs who have lost income due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Applications for the fund are open and available here.
The fund will distribute one-time $500 grants to artists who demonstrate financial hardship caused by the current pandemic. Applications for the fund are open to artists of any discipline over the age of 18 who reside in the City of Baltimore.
“Baltimore City’s incredible community of artists, creatives and arts organizations all rely on each other to support the culture of the City. As Baltimore City’s Arts Council, BOPA has a responsibility to the arts community we serve,” said Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO for the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts said in a press release. “While BOPA, with support from the Maryland State Arts Council, stepped forward to provide the seed money for this initiative, a coalition of individuals and organizations in Baltimore and Maryland’s greater arts community brought the Emergency Fund to fruition. With their investment and support, the Baltimore Artist Emergency Relief Fund is able to alleviate some of the economic hardships faced by the artists who invest so much of themselves and their creativity into making Baltimore a more vibrant and inspiring city for everyone.”
Only one grant application per person will be accepted. The grants are not transferable.