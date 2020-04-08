



Police in Anne Arundel County paid tribute Wednesday to healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers flashed their lights and sounded their sirens as they saluted workers at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

“When you look at all the faces behind me of the doctors and nurses, they’re the reason that the governor is asking you to stay home, they’re the ones coming out every day risking bringing this back to their families and their loved ones to save your family and your loved ones,” Anne Arundel County Police Department Sergeant Jacklyn Davis said.

Inside the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center are doctors, nurses, lab technicians and therapists.

They’re the heroes working to combat a virus rapidly spreading in scope and scale. But for a few minutes out of the day, there was a bit of a reprieve.

“All of this just kind of lifts the spirits of our staff and moves their resolve, so thank you to the Anne Arundel County Police Department,” Karen Olscamp, President and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, said.

Healthcare workers lined up outside the hospital as more than 50 Anne Arundel County Police officers drove by.

“With everyone working tremendously hard, it’s nice to come out for a few minutes and see that tremendous drive by by the police,” Dr. David Hunt, VP and Chief Nursing Officer, said.

Hunt said people are not only working long hours, many are signing up to provide extra support on what’s typically a day off. So this tribute was especially meaningful.

“I think everyone was really overjoyed,” he said.

From one set of frontline workers to another, this was a thank you for your tireless and heroic efforts.

“It gives them a lot of energy going back into the hospital this after,” Hunt said.

