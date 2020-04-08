ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re wanting to get outside for some fresh air, there’s one more thing on a long list of things you can’t do: go horseback riding in a Maryland State Park.
Maryland DNR posted the clarification on their social media accounts Wednesday morning.
” In accordance with Governor Hogan’s emergency actions to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, horseback riding is prohibited in Maryland State Parks,” DNR stated.
Maryland State Park entrances have been closed since last week to discourage large crowds from gathering at parks during the coronavirus quarantine.
Gov. Larry Hogan said people can still go on walks and exercise outdoors during the quarantine.
This week, officials have also encouraged people to wear masks when they are outdoors.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.