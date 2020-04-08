



There are 5,529 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to numbers released Wednesday morning, and 124 people have died.

That’s an increase of 1,158 cases since Tuesday. There were 21 deaths overnight.

Gov. Larry Hogan said at least 30% of the increase was due to a backlog of tests from March.

“An increase in new infections is just one of the reasons for today’s significant jump in new cases. This is also due to our ongoing efforts to ramp up testing in Maryland, with more private labs coming onboard and the expansion of commercial lab capacity,” Hogan tweeted. “I want to once again remind all Marylanders to continue to stay home and stay informed. We are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”

“We are seeing commercial labs begin to clear their backlog of tests. More than 30% of the new cases reported today are for testing that was completed in March,” Hogan added.

The good news: nearly 33,000 people tested negative for coronavirus and of the 1,210 hospitalized, 365 were released from isolation.

As for the genders of the patients, 2,955 are women and 2,574 are men.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 6

Anne Arundel – 466 (11)

Baltimore City – 571 (10)

Baltimore County – 866 (13)

Calvert – 56 (2)

Caroline – 11

Carroll – 186 (18)

Cecil – 49 (1)

Charles – 164 (2)

Dorchester – 4

Frederick – 199 (4)

Garrett – 5

Harford – 86

Howard – 274 (3)

Kent – 9

Montgomery – 1,088 (26)

Prince George’s – 1,310 (32)

Queen Anne’s – 16

St. Mary’s – 62

Somerset – 4

Talbot – 10 (1)

Washington – 57

Wicomico – 20 (1)

Worcester – 10

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age across the state:

0-9: 27

10-19: 109

20-29: 625

30-39: 968

40-49: 1,015

50-59: 1,135

60-69: 833

70-79: 550

80+: 267

