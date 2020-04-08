Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Wednesday, Harris Teeter will begin limiting the number of customers in their stores.
According to the grocery chain, they will only allow for 50% of their building code capacity to further support social distancing in stores.
Store associates will monitor how many customers are inside the grocery store.
“The capacity limit is in addition to measures Harris Teeter has already established to promote physical distancing, including the installation of plexiglass protective shields at check stands, Customer Service and Pharmacy counters, floor decals at checkout and signage throughout the store,” Harris Teeter said in a release.
