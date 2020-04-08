CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 5K Cases Reported, No. Grows By 1K In 24 Hours
Filed Under:coronavirus latest, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Delaware, Health, Maryland, Rehoboth Beach, Talkers

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP/WJZ) — If you’re going for a drive to get out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic, don’t go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Rehoboth Beach Police in Delaware announced they are monitoring cars with out-of-state license plates, including Maryland motorists, to enforce the governor’s mandate for out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The city of Rehoboth Beach said in a news release Tuesday that police have followed 59 out-of-state cars that entered the city limits since April 3. Police said they found 11 of the 59 drivers to be in violation of the mandate.

Officials are also keeping a close eye on activities on Rehoboth Beach and the beach’s boardwalk. Despite it’s closure, police said they found six people at the beach. No arrests were made in any of the violations.

The self-quarantine order by Gov. John Carney took effect last Monday morning. It does not apply to people who are only passing through the state.

