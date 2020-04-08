CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 5K Cases Reported, No. Grows By 1K In 24 Hours
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Costco is among many places putting healthcare workers and emergency responders first during the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain is temporarily allowing priority access to warehouses for members who are on the front lines.

Healthcare workers and first responders who provide a Costco membership card and an official job ID will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse and shop.

