BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The coronavirus pandemic has left many in the Baltimore area concerned about where their next meal may be coming from. For those struggling with such food insecurity, Hotel Revival, located in downtown Baltimore is looking to help.
The Hotel announced Wednesday that they will be distributing bagged lunches from the hotel’s restaurant, Topside, and produce to those in need this Friday, April 10th. The produce has been donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce and Hungry Harvest.
The hotel has set up an Eventbrite page for people to register so that they know how many bagged lunches to create while avoiding unnecessary waste. Included in the lunch is chili, cornbread, whole fruit, a cookie, and a bottled water.
The distribution is set to take place from 1-4 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday and the hotel is asking that anyone coming to pick up lunches or produce mind their social distancing measures. Anyone interested should register for the event to allow for an accurate count of the bagged lunches needed. No check in will be required.
