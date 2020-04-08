



When there’s a big event in town, you’ll often see giant lights beaming in the sky.

A Baltimore-based company has the largest inventory of those lights and said they plan to honor healthcare workers helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Engineering is a visual display company. They created the pre-game tunnel the Ravens use to introduce their players.

But now, all of their industrial projectors, lasers, fireworks and search lights sit unused in their warehouse.

“Business is non-existing, so we’re trying to pay everybody something until we can weather out the end of this,” Joe Suehle, Owner of Image Engineering, said.

With 36 people with nothing to do, Suehle lit up when he and his VP for Design told him about the Light It Blue Campaign in England

“It was wildly successful in the UK. They had over 130 landmarks and buildings that that participated,” Ian Bottiglieri, VP of Image Engineer, said.

The buildings there were lit with a blue light, as a thank you to all the healthcare workers on the front lines.

It was an idea that was imported to America, and it’s happening here, Thursday night. That’s when Suehle realized he could make Baltimore’s display even better.

“We thought well we’ve got this large inventory of lights, is there anything we can do with those,” Suehle said.

In addition to each of the stadiums being bathed in blue, Image Engineering is firing up all 24 of its search lights.

“A beacon of hope, if you will, that we could put out for the citizens of Baltimore, that maybe they see it, and maybe they look at that and know that at some point, we’ll get through this, there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Suehle said.

