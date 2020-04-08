CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 5K Cases Reported, No. Grows By 1K In 24 Hours
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly $16 million in federal funding is headed to Maryland to support community health centers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will help local health providers adapt to unprecedented challenges and demands brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

This money is on top of the $48 million announced last week to fight this pandemic.

That money is helping to maintain crucial public services, providing shelter to the homeless and increasing affordable housing options.

Comments

Leave a Reply