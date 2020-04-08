Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly $16 million in federal funding is headed to Maryland to support community health centers during the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly $16 million in federal funding is headed to Maryland to support community health centers during the coronavirus pandemic.
It will help local health providers adapt to unprecedented challenges and demands brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
This money is on top of the $48 million announced last week to fight this pandemic.
That money is helping to maintain crucial public services, providing shelter to the homeless and increasing affordable housing options.