WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Some members of the Maryland Delegation wrote to FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor on Wednesday urging the Administration to increase the federal government’s allotment of emergency medical supplies and equipment to the National Capital Region.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Representatives Steny Hoyer, Anthony Brown, David Trone and Jamie Raskin wrote:

“We write to express our concern that the National Capital Region is not being prioritized appropriately for the scale of the COVID-19 impact on the region. FEMA had provided only a fraction of each jurisdiction’s request for personal protective equipment and medical supplies, leaving massive shortfalls. Because of the unique nature of the interconnectedness of the National Capital Region, through transport, work, and commerce, lack of resources in one area inherently affects the others. It is important for supplies allocation to recognize that unique quality and plan appropriately for the Region.”

The bipartisan letter was also signed by U.S. Representatives Don Beyer, Rob Wittman, Gerry Connolly, Jennifer Wexton, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton and U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

