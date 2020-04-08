CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 5K Cases Reported, No. Grows By 1K In 24 Hours
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore announced Wednesday it has relocated all 135 men from its east Baltimore shelter to another location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore said the relocation will allow to better protect everyone from the spread of COVID-19.

They said most residents have been relocated to the former Dr. Ronald N. Patterson Sr. Academy Public School building.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Residents of the shelter who were identified by the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services as medically fragile have been relocated with special accommodations to private hotel rooms, according to St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

