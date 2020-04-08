Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore announced Wednesday it has relocated all 135 men from its east Baltimore shelter to another location due to the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore said the relocation will allow to better protect everyone from the spread of COVID-19.
They said most residents have been relocated to the former Dr. Ronald N. Patterson Sr. Academy Public School building.
Residents of the shelter who were identified by the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services as medically fragile have been relocated with special accommodations to private hotel rooms, according to St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore.
