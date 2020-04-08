HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Point Breeze Credit Union announced Wednesday it has made a $30,000 donation to First Fruits Farm to help those experiencing hunger throughout the Mid-Atlantic region due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First Fruits Farm volunteers have helped to harvest more than 16.5 million pounds of fruits and vegetables to share with local food banks, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and other food providers since 2004.
Chief Administrative Officer at First Fruits Farm released the following statement:
“Point Breeze Credit Union’s generous donation has completely funded construction of a new greenhouse, which we are now fully utilizing. The 6,000-square-foot, tech-savvy greenhouse will enable First Fruits Farm to provide thousands of pounds of fresh food to people in need throughout the entire year.”
According to Gillispie, the new greenhouse is expected to produce three tomato harvests this year alone.
Overall, First Fruits Farm projects it will produce more than 50,000 pounds of tomatoes with the addition of the greenhouse in 2020 – more than double last year’s total – in response to rising demand among organizations providing food for the hungry.
