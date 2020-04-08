PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old was charged in an armed carjacking in Parkville Monday evening.
Baltimore County Police were called to the 8400 block of Greenway Road around 8:36 p.m. on April 6 for an armed robbery. Police learned three armed suspects demanded money from the victim and robbed him. The suspects also tried to steal the vehicle, but couldn’t operate it.
Elijah Crichlow of Baltimore was charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking, and various other charges. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending his review hearing.
Police are now looking for two more suspects
Detectives continue to look for two more suspects.
One suspect is described as a 18-25 years old male, approximately 6’2, 215 pounds, wearing a black jacket and black pants.
The second suspect is described as a 18-25 years old male, approximately 5’10, 195 pounds, wearing a black jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Department Towson Investigative Services Team at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.