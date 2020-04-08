Comments
MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — An investigation is underway in Carroll County after police received reports of people intentionally coughing and sneezing on others.
The alleged incident happened Monday night at the Safeway on Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy.
Police say the suspects were purposely coughing on people who were following social distancing guidelines.
Investigators say incidents like these will not be tolerated.
