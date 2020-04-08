



Restaurants around Maryland are giving back to frontline workers, donating meals for them as they remain working during the pandemic.

Ledo Pizza is launching its “Pizzas for the Frontline” initiative to donate meals to medical and first responder facilities.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to local workers on the frontlines can do so here.

The regional pizza chain says 100 percent of all donations will go to Pizzas for the Frontline to send pizza parties- pizzas, calzones and salads- to medical and first responder facilities.

“We want to do what we can to support the brave men and women that are working on the frontlines during this pandemic,” said Ledo Pizza President Jamie Beall. “With help from Ledo Pizza fans and partners like Ironmark and Advanced Radiology, we have the ability to say, ‘thank you’ by giving back to these heroes.”

They’ll donate to new facilities every week.

Killa Dogz donated meals for 75 staffers at Sinai Hospital’s preoperative services team, which cares for patients before and after surgery.

The Frederick business owner said her and her husband decided they could offer something to support those on the front line.

They donated gourmet hot dogs and toppings along with sides and chips for the staff.

Another is Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, which turned into a mini drive-thru for police officers, firefighters and EMTS on Monday.

