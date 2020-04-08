



Uber and Lyft drivers are still on the street round the clock getting essential employees to and from work during the coronavirus pandemic.

One driver decided to take an extra step to protect himself, and his customers, during this pandemic.

Bruno Commodari told WJZ it is a simple idea; a frame and plexiglass to keep germs from traveling between the passenger and driver. Commodari said it was his nephew’s idea.

“I had a few sleepless nights worrying about him” Cameron Commodari said. “Once installed, Bruno said he does have peace of mind now and it made my family more at ease as well.”

Recently, Commodari picked up passenger Kellie Wade, who immediately started filming the shield and posted the video to Facebook.

“Listen, this is amazing. This is Bruno, and this is strictly protection! I love it! Yes, he got 5 stars from me, and wipes! Amazing!”

Wade told WJZ the plexiglass made her feel safer.

“I felt safer with the glass, so I took my mask down,” Wade said. “Anything can happen, but I felt really safe.”

Cameron Commodari said the contraption cost him $25 at Lowe’s. He put two beams horizontally, two vertically and screwed the plexiglass to the frame and it slides in and out of the car.

Bruno said he disinfects it each time a passenger gets out.

On both the Uber and Lyft websites the companies address safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They write safety for drivers and passengers is a top priority and they mention how important clean cars are to stop the spread.

