SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Need something to entertain you during the coronavirus quarantine? Hatchwatch has begun for on a Maryland wildlife camera.
The Osprey Cam at Severna Park High Schools shows two new eggs in the nest ready to hatch.
The live stream is hosted by Maryland Raptor Conservation Center, Inc. and follows an osprey couple nesting on a BGE platform over the high school. HDOnTap and Comcast Business provided the equipment and internet signal to allow for the stream.
“We are now excited to share there are two eggs in the nest waiting to be hatched!” a Comcast spokeswoman wrote.