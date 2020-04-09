BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire officials are investigating a house fire that left one person dead Thursday evening.
The Baltimore City Fire Department said they responded to a fire in the 1800 block of Presbury Street shortly after 5 p.m.
#BCFD on scene of a fatal fire in the 1800blk of Presbury St. FFs arrived shortly after 5pm & had fire showing. One FF was transported w/non-life threatening injuries. Cause is under investigation. @mayorbcyoung @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/zNsS3vruv0
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) April 9, 2020
Firefighters said when they arrived, there was firing showing from the location.
One person died as a result of the fire and one firefighter was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been released at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.