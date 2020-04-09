CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 6K Cases Reported, 138 Dead
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire officials are investigating a house fire that left one person dead Thursday evening.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said they responded to a fire in the 1800 block of Presbury Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived, there was firing showing from the location.

One person died as a result of the fire and one firefighter was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

