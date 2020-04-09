CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 6K Cases Reported, 138 Dead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Street and the 1100 block of Medgar Evers Street at 7:45 p.m. for reports of two male shooting victims.

When officers arrived, they found the two male shooting victims. Officials said both men sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

