ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured Wednesday night.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Street and the 1100 block of Medgar Evers Street at 7:45 p.m. for reports of two male shooting victims.
When officers arrived, they found the two male shooting victims. Officials said both men sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.