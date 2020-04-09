Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a second person in a February murder in Parkville.
Curtis Ray Carradine, Jr., 23, was arrested Tuesday in the murder of Anthony Laron Richardson, Jr. He is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder.
The shooting happened on Comet Court on February 25. Police said Carradine and Michael Kevin Richardson, Jr., 25, targeted Anthony Richardson, who died at the scene.
Anthony Richardson and Michael Richardson are not related, according to police.
Michael Richardson was arrested on March 26.