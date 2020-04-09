CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 6K Cases Reported, 138 Dead
Filed Under:Anthony Laron Richardson Jr., Curtis Ray Carradine Jr., Michael Kevin Richardson Jr., Murder, Parkville


PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a second person in a February murder in Parkville.

Curtis Ray Carradine, Jr., 23, was arrested Tuesday in the murder of Anthony Laron Richardson, Jr. He is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Comet Court on February 25. Police said Carradine and Michael Kevin Richardson, Jr., 25, targeted Anthony Richardson, who died at the scene.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Anthony Richardson and Michael Richardson are not related, according to police.

Curtis Ray Carradine, Jr. (left) and Michael Kevin Richardson, Jr. (right). Credit: Baltimore County Police

Michael Richardson was arrested on March 26.

Comments

Leave a Reply