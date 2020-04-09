Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested and charged a man for first-degree murder in a shooting in East Baltimore that killed a 20-year-old man.
On Monday at around 9:30 a.m., 20-year-old Dontrell Toliver of the 2400 block of Jefferson Street was shot in the 400 block of N. Montford Avenue.
He was pronounced dead shortly after at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives identified a suspect within hours and got an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Keith Gladden.
He was arrested at his home in the 2300 block of Madison Street on April 7.
Gladden is held in Central Booking where he is held without bail.