CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 6K Cases Reported, 138 Dead
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested and charged a man for first-degree murder in a shooting in East Baltimore that killed a 20-year-old man.

On Monday at around 9:30 a.m., 20-year-old Dontrell Toliver of the 2400 block of Jefferson Street was shot in the 400 block of N. Montford Avenue.

He was pronounced dead shortly after at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Homicide detectives identified a suspect within hours and got an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Keith Gladden.

Credit: Baltimore Police

He was arrested at his home in the 2300 block of Madison Street on April 7.

Gladden is held in Central Booking where he is held without bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply