BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced will now break down the information by zip code, and introduced a dashboard on the city’s website for people to see the COVID-19 case data in real time.
“Today I am proud to announce an online dashboard of COVID-19 case data specific to Baltimore City, this dashboard will allow residents to visualize the information that we have about the number of COVID-19 cases with specifics by zip code, age, gender and the number of cases over time,” said City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa.
The data is provided by the Maryland Department of Health and will be updated daily.
The largest concentration of cases in the city is the 21215 ZIP code, where there are 64 cases.
That ZIP code is also where the city’s new testing site is- at Pimlico Racetrack. The mayor said the large concentration of cases there is why they decided to set up the testing site in that neighborhood.
There are 638 cases in the city total and 13 city residents have died.
There are 638 cases in the city total and 13 city residents have died.