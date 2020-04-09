CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 6K Cases Reported, 138 Dead
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alabama prison, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Catherine Pugh, Crime, Fraud, Healthy Holly, Healthy Holly book scandal, Local TV, Mayor, Talkers, tax evasion


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was granted a 60-day extension for the date that she must report to prison in Alabama.

Pugh, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion and fraud in the Healthy Holly children’s book scandal, asked for the delay so that she can “resolve” her state perjury charge as the coronavirus pandemic has led to the closure of courts.

According to court records, she’s assigned to serve her sentence at a medium-security prison, Federal Correctional Institution, in Aliceville.

Pugh had asked for another delay because she’s been “adversely affected” by the COVID-19 pandemic. Her perjury court date was moved to May 14.

RELATED STORIES:

“To require the defendant to surrender to BOP custody in Alabama to only to then have to ben returned to Maryland for the final adjudication of her state law charges, serves no legitimate purpose,” the motion states.

The 70-year-old pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in November, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and two counts of tax evasion.

She was sentenced on February 27 to three years in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply