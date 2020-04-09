ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time Thursday, Maryland state health officials released data around the racial makeup of coronavirus patients in the state.
According to the numbers, African-Americans have been diagnosed the most frequently with coronavirus and they’ve also had the highest numbers of deaths. The state’s data defines by African Americans, Asian, white and other. There is no designation for Hispanic.
Cases Grow To 6,185 In Maryland, 138 Deaths Reported
Among the more than 6,000 COVID-cases in the state, nearly a third are African Americans. The number of deaths among African-Americans is also at 55, which is more than any other race.
More than 1,500 people who identify as white tested positive for COVID-19 and 39 people have died.
Asians account for 122 cases in Maryland and six deaths.
Data is not available for 1,354 patients and 21 people who died.
And this proves what? Nothing.