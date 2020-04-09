



A local caterer is now putting its expertise in cooking to feed thousands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since much of the restaurant industry is out of work right now, some of Maryland’s best chefs are coming to Catering by Uptown to feed those in need.

“A lot of head chefs from Baltimore have come down to throw in and help, we’ve got Gian Franko from Cafe Gia, we have Corey Lawd who’s in, Greg Kelly,” Chris Cherry, Director of Culinary Operations at Catering by Uptown, said.

The effort started after the company finished construction on a new kitchen but couldn’t use it because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Knowing that there’s a lot of food in the pipeline and wholesalers, we wanted to maintain the staff, wanted to make sure that people had an opportunity to work and we wanted to make a community impact,” Cherry said.

Each day is different for the chefs because they’re not always sure what produce and meat they’ll be getting, but they love getting the chance to be creative.

“Carne asada with a chimichurri founder, piccata top rounds, and we cook them to an absolute perfect state,” Cherry said. “They’re getting food at its peak”

They’ve donated over 20,000 meals to organizations like Somebody Cares, Our Daily Bread and Catholic Charities of Baltimore.

“This kind of supply ensures that we’re going to be able to continue to feed people on a grab and go basis that they deserve to have to keep them full,” Christine Collins, a spokesperson for Catholic Charities of Baltimore, said.

The catering business has also begun a new initiative called 1000meals.org. It’s a commitment to continue making food for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cherry said he hopes others will follow suit.

“If we can grow that across the country, we get other caterers and other restaurants committing to a thousand meals a week, whatever that looks like, we can do a lot to impact our community,” Cherry said.

